More light bulbs, please

City workers replace lights that line the tops of Lake Avenue businesses Monday morning. A “Community Holiday Glow” event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8. Everyone is invited to pick up free glow sticks at 6 p.m. in front of Central Bank and bring food and monetary donations for Upper Des Moines Opportunity food bank. The Holiday Glow starts at 6:10 p.m. and will conclude shortly after. All the downtown light bulbs should be replaced by then. TIMES photo by DOLORES CULLEN

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.