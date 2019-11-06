LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Elizabeth Warren is a Socialist; her policies and plans are very similar to Bernie Sanders, who at least has the courage and honesty to identify himself as such. She and Bernie are not alone, and although some of the remaining candidates identify themselves as “Progressives,” the distinction between the two camps is diminishing, sometimes with only the policy implementation time period the difference.

Socialism use to be a slightly less derogatory term than Communism, but that has changed dramatically in the past decade or so. The Democrat Party has had a seismic move to the left, with polls showing the half of Democrats believe that Socialism is a better economic system than Capitalism. Among millennial’s, 70% say they would vote for a Socialist. They may get their wish.

VIC MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.