Educational Farm Bill Workshops to be held throughout NW Iowa

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is partnering with the USDA Farm Service Agency to conduct 2018 Farm Bill workshops in Northwest Iowa throughout December.

Producers, agri-business personnel, landowners and other interested parties will have an opportunity to learn about the program election and enrollment process regarding the 2018 Farm Bill, as well as discuss farm stress management and financial decision-making. With seven meetings to be hosted in the region, individuals can select the date and location that works best for them.

“These meetings are designed to help producers, landlords and other agri-business professionals with a discussion of farm operation strategies, including the 2018 Farm Bill election and enrollment process, the ARC/PLC analyzer tools that are available to them, and farm financial trends and stress management issues,” said Gary Wright, Farm Business Management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Topics and presenters for each meeting include: 2018 Farm Bill – presented by a local USDA FSA representative; ARC/PLC Decisions, ISU Payment Analyzer and Farm Financial Issues – presented by ISU Extension and Outreach representatives; Farm Stress Management – presented by a local Human Sciences Specialist in Family Life with ISU Extension and Outreach.

The meetings will be held on the following dates/locations: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon – Frontier Bank Basement (301 Main St., Rock Rapids); Pre-register to 472-2576.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2-5 p.m. – Iowa Lakes Community College Estherville Campus (300 South 18th St., Estherville); Pre-register to 362-3434.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to noon – Hap Ketelsen Community Center (203 North Main St., Everly); Pre-register to 262-2264.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1-4 p.m. – Iowa Lakes Community College Emmetsburg Campus, Door #3 (Northwest End of Building), Room 282 (3200 College Drive, Emmetsburg); Pre-register to 852-2865.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-8 p.m. – Northwest Iowa Community College Building A, Room 119 (603 W. Park St., Sheldon); Pre-register to 712-957-5045.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1-4 p.m. – Prairie Lakes AEA (824 Flindt Drive, Storm Lake); Pre-register to 732-5056.

Thursday, Dec. 19, 5-8 p.m. – ISU Extension and Outreach Plymouth County (251 12th St.t SE, Le Mars); Pre-register to 546-7835.

Each meeting will last approximately three hours, and doors will open 30 minutes before the meeting begins. There is no fee to attend; however, pre-registrations are requested to better manage the availability of materials and resources. To pre-register, call the host-county ISU Extension and Outreach office.

For more information, contact Gary Wright at 712-223-1574 or gdwright@iastate.edu.