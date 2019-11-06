Bill Frederick, 90, of Webb died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Spencer.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at 1:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer. Burial will be on Friday, Nov. 8, at 3:30 p.m. at Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.