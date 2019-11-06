A.W.A.R.E. receives donation

Tyson/Turkey Division donated $400.20 to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center’s A.W.A.R.E. The donation was a result of a bake sale held in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From left: Mary Drey, Perla Barajas, Brenda Castaneda, Diane Porter, Lexanne Clapp, Danielle Schlenger and in back is Joe Rock, BVU student interning with Tyson. A.W.A.R.E. is an ongoing fundraising program used to benefit all BVRMC patients receiving cancer treatment. Diane Porter, A.W.A.R.E.

