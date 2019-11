Storm Lake Area ECI (Employers’ Council of Iowa) will host an unemployment insurance workshop in Storm Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 20. It will be held from 9-11 a.m. at BVRMC at no cost. Registration is requested by Nov. 15 by calling 712-262-1971 ext. 42006 or email rosemary.aden@iwd.iowa.gov.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.