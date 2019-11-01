Storm Lake students selected for All-State

Published Friday, November 1, 2019
Six students from the Storm Lake High School music program have attained the highest individual honor available to an Iowa high school musician by being selected as a member of the 2019 All-State Chorus or Band. The following is a list of the students selected from Storm Lake:
Selected for the All-State Chorus — students of Joanne Tucker:
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.