Six Storm Lake Middle School students were selected for participation in the 32nd annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. Back row, L-R: Seanna Lincoln, Ana Quej Flores and Grace Kenkel. Front: Ellie McClellan, Emma Dierking and Hailey Anderson. Over 2600 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition.

