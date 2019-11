Mom2Mom of Alta’s tenth annual Shopping Extravaganza craft and vendor show happens Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta. This year there will be door prizes, a bake sale, and lunch. Admission is free.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.