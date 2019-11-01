Jess Hurley, teacher

BY JIM MCDIARMID

As I become an octogenarian, my years connected to the military are much on my mind, dominating my reading. Teaching aboard Navy warships was particularly gratifying. A psychology instructor named Jess Hurley was one of the most memorable colleagues.

Jess was a gifted country boy from Tennessee. He enlisted in the Air Force after high school and served most of his hitch on a base in Greenland. Afterward he applied to the University of Chicago. That he was accepted there probably derived from his parents having given him a set of Great Books the University emphasized and endorsed.

He earned a Ph.D. in psychology and in due course married a sophisticated nurse. They had a daughter but the marriage didn’t last. They had created a profitable health care business serving metropolitan airports, starting at O’Hare. The nurse outdistanced Jess in the divorce settlement. She was probably the superior thinker. Jess acknowledged that he gave disproportionate attention to exotic small aircraft and snappy sports cars.

After meandering into the Navy teaching gig he took up with a Playboy playmate. When I met him he became my guide and mentor. Our salad days were behind us. We enjoyed the foreign travel and energetic, capable sailor and marine students.

Jess served on all the aircraft carriers among an astonishing lengthy roster of ships. One of his ambitions was to circumnavigate South America. When he did it was disappointing. Occasionally he would skip an assignment and go to Seattle where he’d take his motor home out of storage to visit his daughter and a beloved grandchild.

A phone call came from Jess about an anticipated cruise on the carrier Enterprise. I asked if any of our favorite shipmates were signed on. He couldn’t think of any mutual friends, but had heard there was a new young female sociologist scheduled. Her name was Maggie (not her real name for reasons that will become apparent). She had been doing research and teaching at a California State University. Maggie’s Ph.D. was earned at an elite West Coast school.

She was remarkably bright and adventuresome. Her goal was to get a CIA job. She became a great pal to Jess and me, treating us like favored uncles. Maggie was Asian. She was absolutely fearless. The thing she seemed to appreciate about me was that I got her admitted to the SEAL shooting contingent aboard ship. She respected Jess even more because of his professorial arguing and shipboard wisdom.

Jess and Maggie carried on constant debates about social science issues. At times they asked me to judge their contests. I avoided doing it; rarely being so restrained.

Maggie likely got her CIA job. A few weeks after that cruise all contacts we had for her went dark. She simply disappeared. Maggie was the most Commandeering of women and an excellent shipmate. Jess would probably agree.

A framed photo of Jess and me on a flight deck off the Alaskan coast recalls the mostly unheeded advice I commonly shared with my students: “Don’t hesitate, life is brief.” At 80 it seems an even better suggestion.

Jim McDiarmid is a Storm Lake native, writer and Marine Corps veteran living in North Carolina.