BVU women drop exhibition game

Published Friday, November 1, 2019
After nearly two weeks of practice, the Buena Vista women’s basketball team finally got to face someone other than itself when it hosted Dordt University in an exhibition game on Tuesday night.
The Beavers kept it close, but the Defenders were able to use a strong second quarter to break the game open en route to a 91-63 win.
