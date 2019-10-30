A tale of two economies

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

There are two economies in this country, one along the coasts and in the great metropolises, and the other out here along the county blacktops.

The Dow Jones is roaring along. Silicon Valley is minting billionaires by the week. Then there’s another America, in which farmers have lost money seven years running, small towns whisper away and old manufacturing plants are full only of shadows.

“It’s the economy, stupid,” James Carville said.

President Trump should have no trouble in Iowa or Wisconsin, which he won handily in 2016, if you look at broad aggregates.

“The economy is pretty good,” said my brother-in-law from Eau Claire, Wis., which we visited last weekend.

Everyone there with whom I spoke brimmed with optimism about the city of 70,000, sort of a Norwegian Lutheran version of Dubuque — college town, lovely old brick homes along bluffs, with a strong medical and professional service sector.

Indeed, the old Michelin tire factory that closed some three decades ago bustles with activity, redeveloped into suites for hip new businesses. Studios, local food purveyors, shops and even some small manufacturers. But most of the people working where the United Rubber Workers once stood are making half or two-thirds of the wage in real terms that their fathers did.

Towns that depend on manufacturing are in steady decline, Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson reminds us. Go up and down the Mississippi, Keokuk to Dubuque, and you can see what has been lost since NAFTA. Case-IH workers in Burlington are waiting for a boot to drop.

My brother-in-law was in supply logistics until the supplies got logisticaled out to China. He went back and got reschooled and now works through a community college. His wife is an occupational therapist at a local hospital. Dan understands what Trump was trying to do with China. We outsourced the valuable work that Eau Claire once performed, and outsourced him with it. Not that he would vote for Trump. But he understands the anger.

Ottumwa is half its former self. Rural farm county seats just hold on. Storm Lake’s retail sales grew by 1% last year, and that is a victory. The Dubuque Pack has been replaced by a gambling riverboat and museum. On its face, Iowa’s first city looks great. Underneath, you find a low prevailing wage where social workers make as little as $12 per hour.

That’s why those places vote for snake-oil salesmen like Trump. He said he would make them great again.

Everywhere you look in Iowa City or Ames or Madison there’s a construction crane. In small Buena Vista County villages public officials are trying to figure out what to do with abandoned homes nobody wants.

Gasoline prices are low. If you are a carpenter in the Twin Cities you can have a job tomorrow. If you are a bricklayer in Storm Lake you can apply for a job in Sioux City, because we just aren’t mudding that much block around here anymore. And the daily newspaper in Youngstown, Ohio, was abandoned for dead by its family owners a month ago. The last of the automakers is shutting down with the Chevy Cruz factory. In Detroit, the GM workers are on strike.

It’s hard to see how the economy helps Trump win any of these states — Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan or Ohio — again. Compared to 1990 Dubuque and Eau Claire look so much better that you could believe you are better off. But if you work at the Harley-Davidson or John Deere factories in Wisconsin and Iowa you are nervous. If you are a sentient farmer, you are outraged with the beating Trump has put on commodity markets.

Democrats who think they can win on Trump’s corruption alone need to think again. It remains the economy, stupid, and our economy can be hard to see over the wing from 30,000 feet. The decline has been going on 50 years while the wealth and people flow elsewhere. They say that Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren are too radical. More of the same with a kinder face won’t replace those lost union jobs, or small towns that once dwelled on a future instead of their past.