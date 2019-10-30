Special Olympics Iowa receives $38,000 grant from Variety - the Children’s Charity
World News
- Chile cancels APEC trade meet, global climate summit as protests rage
- U.N. climate chief says exploring options for hosting climate talks after Chile withdraws
- Impeachment testimony details lobbyist bid to get U.S. envoy to Ukraine fired
- U.S. State Department official knew Trump attorney involved in campaign against ambassador
- British PM Johnson gambles on an election to decide the fate of Brexit