Special Olympics Iowa receives $38,000 grant from Variety - the Children’s Charity

Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Special Olympics Iowa has received a $38,000 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to help fund their Young Athletes Play Days, Unified Sports and Unified Champion Schools programming.

