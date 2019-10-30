Sioux Central spoils playoff hopes for Alta-Aurelia

Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Jacob Saunders ran 81 yards for a touchdown to extend Sioux Central’s lead in the third quarter and the Rebels’ defense kept Alta-Aurelia out of the end zone after that as the Rebels spoiled the Warriors’ playoff hopes with a 16-7 win last Friday night at Sioux Rapids.
The Warriors needed a win to have a chance at an at-large berth.
