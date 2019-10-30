Sievers set to retire

DNR Environmental Specialist Julie Sievers is retiring at the end of the year after 24 years with the department. Sievers focused on water supply and stormwater management during her tenure. She also was instrumental in assisting the Lake Improvement Commission with dredging as liaison between the state and the community. She is shown laughing with Lake Improvement Commission Chairman Gary Lalone after receiving an award for her many years of service.

