Ruth Mickelson

Just like the beautiful quilts she made over the years, Ruth Ann Mickelson’s life was a tapestry of many things including music, laughter, love, community, family and faith.

Ruth, 87, passed away Oct. 18, 2019 in Storm Lake, and leaves behind family and friends who will cherish the many ways she enriched their lives.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rembrandt. Burial was in Little Sioux Valley Cemetery in Rembrandt. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth was born Ruth Ann Olson on June 29, 1932, to Magnus and Nellie “Dolly” Olson, and was the youngest of four children.

She grew up on a farm near Rembrandt, where she attended school and excelled in music and sports. She enjoyed singing harmony and, in 1949, was part of a trio that won a contest broadcast over local radio. Ruth also developed a passion for basketball, becoming the leading scorer on the girls’ team by perfecting her ability to drive to the basket.

She attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls and graduated from Medical Technology College in Minneapolis. She then worked as a hospital laboratory and x-ray technician in Marshall, Minn.

After a long-distance relationship with Roger Mickelson, including a series of love letters, Ruth returned to Iowa to marry him in 1953. Together they farmed and raised a family south of Rembrandt. She had an impressive work ethic. She could drive a tractor, care for livestock, sew clothes, cook a big meal (including apple dumplings), and tend a garden, all while caring for five small children.

Ruth taught herself to play the piano and started teaching her children to sing harmony. She later accompanied them on the piano as they performed at dozens of community events and church services over the years.

Faith in God was an important part of Ruth’s life and she lived it out through her service to others and by being active at church. She was a church organist for more than 40 years and helped in many other ways including as a Sunday School teacher, church council member and president of the congregation.

She was also active in various farm and community organizations. She was involved in Farm Bureau, serving as county president of the Farm Bureau women, on committees and as a delegate to national conventions. She was an advisor to the county Farm Service Agency, and helped plan various community projects, including the Rembrandt Centennial.

Ruth’s legacy includes her children: Karen (Doug) Sisler of Dallas, Texas; Edwin (Wendy) Mickelson of London, Ohio; James (Kim) Mickelson of Odebolt; Gary (Deb) Mickelson of Springdale, Ark.; and Steven (Colette) Mickelson of Ankeny; her 20 grandchildren include: Brad, Kent, Adam, Ryan, Luke, Grant, Kyle, Colin, Ian, Quinn, Gavin and Cole Mickelson, as well as Paul Sisler, Carrie Bozkurt, Kara Reis, Amy Heaberlin, Anna Schmidt, Hannah Ruby, Mary Snyder and Christa Mickelson. She also has 21 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Roger; her parents; and her siblings: Clarence Olson, Norma Wilder and Darlene Campbell.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff members of Methodist Manor for the care they provided Ruth.