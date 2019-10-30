Newell-Fonda ends year with 36-16 win over WB-Mallard

Newell-Fonda scored 22 unanswered points to begin the game and the Mustangs never looked back as they defeated West Bend-Mallard 36-16 in an 8-man district game last Friday at West Bend.

Newell-Fonda scored on its first possession of the game when Will Pitstick finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The PAT made it 7-0.