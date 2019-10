Mustangs beat MMCRU in three sets

Megan Morenz went 30-for-36 in hitting with 12 kills, was 8-for-9 in serving with two aces, and charted five digs and four blocks to help lead No. 12 Newell-Fonda to a win over MMCRU in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal match on Monday at Newell.