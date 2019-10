Canyon “Moose” Hopkins died on Oct. 24, ending a courageous battle against Stage 4 Soft Tissue Sarcoma-Synovial. One-hundred-fifty classmates, faculty and friends joined the Hopkins family in honoring him with a vigil in Schaller Memorial Chapel.

