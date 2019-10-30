Extremists don’t respond to logic

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Referencing Oct. 16 Great Ideas editorial by Art Cullen.

Religious extremism terrifies me. For any religion, including Christian extremism. Extremists believe they are divinely guided and they have an unbending ideology. The suggestion by Cullen that offering an olive branch to the evangelicals might be politically advised for liberal candidates is preposterous. (Unless we don’t define “evangelical” the same.)

Democratic politicians would be better off focusing on moderate independents and republicans who are not single issue voters. If a single issue, such as abortion, overrides every other issue combined, that person is probably an extremist. Extremists do not respond to logic or an olive branch.

CARMELLA SCHULTES

Rolfe