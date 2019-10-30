Diane Klein

Diane Ellen Klein, 64, of Trenton, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Jackson – Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

Memorial service will be held Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 189 N. Main St., Dyer, TN, with luncheon to follow.

Born Dec. 6, 1954, in Fort Dodge, to Ronald A. and Clarita (Westmoreland) Witham, Diane was the oldest of five siblings. She grew up on a farm near Storm Lake and attended St. Mary’s School where she was valedictorian and homecoming queen. After high school Diane earned a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) with honors from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. She later earned her master’s degree in nursing.

Not only was Diane a highly skilled nurse, but she was a devoted mother and wife, an accomplished seamstress and quilter, a master gardener and wonderful cook. She built cabinetry, installed plumbing and lay tile. She could drive a 6-horse hitch, operate farm machinery, bale hay, care for livestock and fix practically anything that needed fixing. Diane enjoyed snow skiing, kayaking, canoeing, camping, playing the piano, singing in the church choir, driving a motorcycle, visiting family and traveling the world.

With all of that, Diane was forever and always a caregiver; ceaselessly helping others with compassionate, selfless labors of love. She was ever focused on being inclusive, accepting and learned. She generously gave her time, effort and funds; not only to her family, but to her community and church. Diane was one of a kind in her talent, her beauty, her kindness, in everything she did. She will be missed more than words can express.

Diane is survived by husband James Klein; friend Dean Pfefferle; sons: Aaron Eliason, James Klein Jr. and Gus Klein; daughters: Elizabeth Tycer, Joanie Valenti and Waverly Robertson; mother Clarita Witham; and siblings: Karen Ellefson, Patricia Schneiders, Ronald J. Witham and Carol Turner.

She was preceded in death by her father Ronald A. Witham.