CURTAIN CLOSES ON PREP FOOTBALL SEASON

Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019
No. 6 SB-L offense too much for Storm Lake in finale
Daniel Wright threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half when Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead as the sixth-ranked Warriors went on to defeat Storm Lake 41-8 in the season finale last Friday at Sergeant Bluff.
