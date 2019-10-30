Consider Klobuchar

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As the first State to vote, Iowa has a tremendous responsibility. Having lived in Council Bluffs for 11 years, I know your readers accept the duty very seriously.

The top three candidates in the polls all bring past baggage with them; many qualifications but also a long history.

Please look at one of the candidates running for the first time.

Amy Klobuchar reminds me of Harry S. Truman. She knows how to get things done. Take a few seconds to look at her resume. She’s a worker.

Amy knows the problems small towns all across America are facing; shortage of doctors and teachers, among so many other things.

She is from a farm state. Agriculture is an essential American business and may be the key to the future of the planet.

She can win every state that touches the Mississippi River. That can’t be said about Biden, Sanders or Warren.

The Democratic nominee for president will be picked long before a small State like Idaho has a say in the matter. You must speak for me.

I know you will base your decision on what is best for America. Thank you.

KEITH ELLSWORTH

Pocatello, Idaho