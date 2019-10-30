Code officer loses his job

His ability to clean toilets and sinks at center of reasons

I sat in the visitors’ gallery at the Alta City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 as the council came to the agenda item of a job performance review of the city code officer Matt Hess. I realized this so-called review was an exercise in futility because another member of the gallery had been told earlier in the day by a council member that “they were going to fire Hess tonight.” As the job review began, Hess had the option of having an open or closed evaluation. Hess chose an open evaluation, most likely to expose to the public and press to what a dysfunctional group this current council is.

Much of the performance review of Hess was centered around his cleaning ability at the community building. Seems a recent renter of the community building left the place “trashed.” It was Hess’s job to clean up vomit, blood, urine (and other human waste which by definition is listed as biohazard material), scrub cake encrusted floors, scour toilets and sinks, clean the ovens and ranges, replace damaged ceiling tile, and clean and put away tables and chairs, all to the approval of the council members who not only inspected his work but figured it took too long (two days) for him to complete it. During the meeting, I am sitting next to a professional custodian type person who knows the process for cleaning and disinfecting a building in this condition, knowing the time, and expertise, it takes to do it correctly. When did this type of work fall under the job description of a code enforcement officer?

Hess was fired later in the meeting, among the reasons given were his reporting method to the council, which was questioned by another member of the gallery, that perhaps Hess had not been trained or supplied a template that the council required for reporting, his lack of completion of rental inspections, which was disputed by the owner of numerous rental properties, and the afore mention of his janitorial skills.

Perhaps he was too busy cleaning toilets to do anything else?

JON HANSEN

Alta