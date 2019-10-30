BVU comes up short in forcing decisive fifth set to Coe

Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019
After falling behind 2-0, Buena Vista nearly came all the way back to force the decisive fifth set, but came up short in the fourth set 27-25 in a loss to Coe last Saturday in Cedar Rapids.
BVU faced set point late in the fourth with a 24-23 lead, but the Kohawks fought off that rally and would score the final two points of the match to win the set and take the match.
