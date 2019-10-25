Robert Naughton

Robert C. Naughton, 94, of West Des Moines, formerly of Pocahontas and Storm Lake, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Brio Community of Johnston in Johnston.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with Father Craig Collison officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.