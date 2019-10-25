Robert Naughton
Robert C. Naughton, 94, of West Des Moines, formerly of Pocahontas and Storm Lake, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Brio Community of Johnston in Johnston.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with Father Craig Collison officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
World News
- U.S., China 'close to finalizing' parts of Phase 1 trade pact: USTR
- Russian agent Butina freed from U.S. prison, set to be deported
- EU agrees Brexit extension but sets no date as UK squabbles over election
- France wants to maintain pressure on Brexit extension, source close to Macron says
- Trump: leaving investigation of 2016 Russia probe to Justice Department