Raymond Anderson

Raymond J. Anderson, 91, of Alta passed from this life on Oct. 8, 2019, after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery in Alta. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta (401 W 2nd St. Alta, IA 51002) or to a charity of choice. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.

Ray was born in Alta on Aug. 25, 1928, to Anton Anderson and Hilda Anderson (née Bengtson), and always called Alta home. He grew up on a farm outside Alta, graduated from Alta High School in 1946, and attended Buena Vista College.

Ray and Shirley L. Ewoldt were married in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta on Oct. 15, 1950, shortly before the beginning of his service (1950-1953) in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the service he and Shirley returned to Alta.

Ray farmed near Alta for the rest of his working life. He also worked for more than 40 years for the Buena Vista ASCS office (Farm Service Agency), ultimately becoming director.

He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta and served as a member of the Church Council and as Council president. Ray was also a long serving member of Alta Kiwanis Club. In recognition of his life of service, the State of Iowa honored him with the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1993.

On retirement Shirley and Ray moved into a lovely home in Alta. They enjoyed traveling and spending the winters at their home in Arizona. They could always be counted on to attend family events, whether near or far away.

Ray and Shirley had been married for 60 years when she preceded him in death in 2010. Ray’s brothers Rangnar and Rudolph and his sister Dorothy also preceded him in death.

Ray lived his life as a faithful son, as a loving husband, and as a much-loved uncle to many nieces and nephews who now mourn his passing and will always cherish his memory.