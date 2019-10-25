Keith Pierce

Published Friday, October 25, 2019

Keith Wilson Pierce died on Oct. 20, 2019, at the age of 98.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials be given to the Keith & Virginia Pierce Music Endowment Fund at Buena Vista University: 610 W. 4th St. Storm Lake, IA 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Articles Section: