ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences scholarships

Published Friday, October 25, 2019
Iowa State University announces scholarships awarded by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Brett Wells of Fonda, who is studying Agricultural Business, received the Ed Juhl Fund for Agricultural Business for the 2019-20 academic year.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.