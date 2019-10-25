HOLZHAUER TO BUY RASMUSSEN FORD

Holzhauer Motors of Cherokee has purchased Rasmussen Ford of Storm Lake and Cherokee, it was announced on Thursday. Holzhauer also handles GM and Chrysler lines in Cherokee. The deal is contingent on Ford approval. Sales and service operations will continue without interruption at Storm Lake and Cherokee. Dan Winchell will serve as president. More details in Wednesday’s edition.

