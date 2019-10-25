Published Friday, October 25, 2019
The Storm Lake Fire Department conducted “Grain Bin Rescue” training at the Storm Lake Fire Station for several hours on Saturday, Oct. 19. Instruction and the training prop was provided by Professional Rescue Innovation.The SLFD conducts training drills and classes most Tuesday evenings year round.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.