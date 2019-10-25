BVU Winter Sports Kickoff event slated

Published Friday, October 25, 2019
With the start of the 2019-20 winter sport schedule right around the corner, the Buena Vista University athletic department has announced the date for its annual Winter Sport Kickoff event.
This year's event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Lake Avenue Lounge with a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. The coaches program will start at 5:30 p.m.
