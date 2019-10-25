BVRMC welcomes Dr. Dupic

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center held a welcome reception on Oct. 17 for Dr. Elizabeth Dupic, who began seeing patients in September. Dr. Dupic grew up in Clarion and recently moved to Storm Lake with her husband, Kyle and their two daughters, Elise (three) and Beatrice (one). Dr. Dupic is a family medicine provider at UnityPoint Clinic Family Health Center Storm Lake.

