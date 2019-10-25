Bravo for Officer Bravo

Congratulations to Officer Gerardo Bravo for being named Storm Lake Police Department 2019 Officer of the Year for professionalism, helping save a life and commitment to community policing. The Storm Lake native is bilingual. The award was given out Monday evening with Police Chief Mark Prosser on the left and Mayor Mike Porsch on the right.

