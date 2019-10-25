Alta will recover

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Mayor Al Clark jumped the shark and took the Alta City Council with him on Monday. They fired Building Code Official Matt Hess after upbraiding him in public for the third time, like they have tried to humiliate other public servants trying to do their jobs. It was enough that the city clerk, Megan Peterson, told the council that it was being “very disrespectful.” Good for her.

It’s about time that somebody stood up for bullying that masquerades as government for the people.

They ran off the fire chief and the planning and zoning commission chairman. They harassed vulnerable, poor mobile home dwellers victimized by an absentee landlord from Canada. They have gone through three code officers in three years by throwing them into petty fights and chasing tumbleweeds.

Where have you gone, Ed Buckendahl and Ron Neulieb and Jim Eaton, gentlemen with a smile whose only interest was Alta?

Help is fortunately on the way.

Kevin Walsh is running for mayor in November. He has been a voice of moderation through this noise. He will help heal wounds Clark opened.

Five candidates are running for three seats on the city council. Three of those candidates will restore peace and respect: Tom Lane (who helped organize and stand up for mobile home residents and other renters), Pam Henderson and Less Mann (the former longtime P&Z chairman).

Alta is a great small town with an outstanding school system, nice amenities, an enthusiastic volunteer spirit in evidence with the firefighters, active churches that reach out to everyone, and a community spirit that has been suppressed recently. It is not a flower garden, but it is not a place plagued with intractable problems, either. Whatever problems Alta may think it has, they can be solved when someone like Kevin Walsh brings everyone together to work it all out. That’s the way Alta used to do it. And that’s the way it will go after the elections.

We’re sorry that good people like Hess, Peterson, Mann and others have had to endure this. They should take some comfort in the fact that other good people will straighten things out shortly.

A win-win-win idea

Tyson Foods tells us that the company has no immediate plans for its feed mill on Seneca Street once it is vacated, as the turkey grower builds a new, $37 million mill on Expansion Blvd. This presents an opportunity for a major redevelopment of the city’s core — we think for housing, if the city can muster partners for an urgent community need.

The site is walking distance from groceries, the courthouse and city hall, the public library, professional service and retail shopping on Lake Avenue. It is assessed at $1.5 million. In Minneapolis, the old granaries along the river have been turned into gorgeous condos. If you think we’re crazy, fine, but that’s one reason Iowa lags Minnesota.

Storm Lake has a need for as many housing units as we can build. Developers have shown interest but it is difficult to make a project pencil out. Tyson has an interest in housing for its workforce. The city has an interest in housing and improving its core. The state has an interest in providing housing for a thriving rural workforce — accommodations for Tyson employees help farmland owners, corn growers, pork and turkey producers, and state tax coffers (and it helps Republicans who claim to care for rural areas).

If the state could fashion a deal with Tyson and the city to attract a developer to turn that property into housing, this community could get all the cylinders firing. Development attracts more development.

The Foutch Brothers are attempting to convert South School into market-rate apartments. They also would like to build long-awaited condos near King’s Pointe. Those projects completed — and they are not — would still leave a lot of room for new housing units in a perfect location.

It will be up to the city to take a lead organizing such a discussion, if it truly thinks housing is our priority. This is a tremendous opportunity for Tyson to get rid of a headache and address its workforce needs for a small cost, for the city to get more residential property on the tax rolls and take care of its residents, and for the state to prove that it cares about helping Storm Lake reach its potential as a thriving, diverse community. It starts with housing.