‘Growing Magic’ at BV Co. Historical Society

A locally produced documentary film: “Growing Magic, the Mickey Mouse Cornfield Story” will be shown at the Buena County Historical Museum on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. This hour-long film was produced by Buena Vista University digital media students, led by BV professor Jerry Johnson, assistant professor of digital media at BVU, who will be present to discuss the movie.

