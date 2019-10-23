Veterans Day programs in Alta and Aurelia

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019
The Alta-Aurelia School District would like to welcome all veterans and their families to attend our programs on Monday, Nov.11.
The program in Alta will start with complimentary coffee and rolls for all veterans and families beginning at 8:15 a.m. in the high school commons. The formal program in Alta will begin at 9 a.m. in the high school gymnasium.
