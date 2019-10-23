Sharon Miller

Funeral services for Sharon L. Miller, 51, of Winder, Ga., will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurelia, with Pastor Derek Evans officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Leigh Peterson was born on July 12, 1968 in at the Buena Vista County Hospital in Storm Lake, the daughter of Kenneth D. and Marjorie (Huseman) Peterson. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurelia. She graduated from Aurelia High School in 1986. Growing up she enjoyed the Cherokee Cavaliers Horse Club and 4-H, riding her moped, working at the Iowa State Fair and she loved animals. Sharon was united in marriage to Robert Miller at the farm of her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Carla Peterson, in 2010. As an adult Sharon worked as a bank teller, at the lumberyard in Aurelia and in Atlanta, as the manager of a law office, as a truck driver, and doing masonry work with her husband Bob.

She enjoyed family vacations with her mother, siblings, nieces, and nephews at Sunset Beach, N.C., drinking margaritas or whiskey. Also, listening to classic rock and roll music, fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, her dogs, and her chickens. Sharon enjoyed life to its fullest. She was never afraid to do anything. Exploring new places and things were a joy to her. She loved her home town of Aurelia and her family; she loved to laugh and have fun. The beach was her happy place to squish her toes in the sand and float in the ocean.

Sharon died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, following a heart attack, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Ga.

Preceding Sharon in death were her father, Kenneth Peterson, and one brother, Robert Peterson.

Survivors include her husband Robert Miller of Winder, Ga.; her mother and step-father Marjorie and Ron Neulieb of Alta; one brother, Bruce and his wife Carla Peterson of Alta; two sisters: Jayne and her husband Harlan Mortenson of Des Moines; and Kathy Sliz and her partner Jim Burris of Brunson, S.C.; two brothers-in-law: Mike and his wife Donna Miller; and Steve and his wife Debra Miller; two sisters-in-law: Brenda and her husband Tom Bost; Marie “Dutch” Nelson; and nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.