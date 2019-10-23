RV can’t make a play when needed in loss to Manson

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Brayden Johll rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and Austin Anliker passed for 177 yards and a score to help Manson Northwest Webster beat Ridge View 29-12 in a district game last Friday night at Holstein.
Anliker threw a touchdown pass to Tate Bianchi and also ran for two touchdowns to lead the Cougars.
