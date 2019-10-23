Ridge View drops four matches in Heelan Classic

Ridge View played in the Sioux City Heelan Classic last Saturday and the Raptors were defeated in all four of their matches.

Ridge View lost to Cherokee 21-11, 21-15. Kenzee Wunschel led the team in hitting by going 11-for-13 with two kills. McKenna Albers was 10-for-13 with two kills and Kate Kofmehl 6-for-6 with two kills.