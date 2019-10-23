Raymond Anderson

Raymond J. Anderson, 91, of Alta passed from this life on Oct. 8, 2019, after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery in Alta. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta (401 W 2nd St. Alta, Iowa 51002) or to a charity of choice. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.