IKM-Manning scores 28 unanswered in second half to beat Sioux Central, 35-12

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019
IKM-Manning scored 28 unanswered points in the second half as the Wolves pulled away from a close game to beat Sioux Central 35-12 in a showdown for the driver’s seat in the district last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
IKM-Manning will clinch the district title with a win over Ridge View on Friday. Sioux Central drops into a second-place tie with Alta-Aurelia. Both teams are 3-1 in the district.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.