IKM-Manning scores 28 unanswered in second half to beat Sioux Central, 35-12

IKM-Manning scored 28 unanswered points in the second half as the Wolves pulled away from a close game to beat Sioux Central 35-12 in a showdown for the driver’s seat in the district last Friday at Sioux Rapids.

IKM-Manning will clinch the district title with a win over Ridge View on Friday. Sioux Central drops into a second-place tie with Alta-Aurelia. Both teams are 3-1 in the district.