Duane Mahnke, 87, of Storm Lake, formerly of Albert City, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.

Duane Donald Mahnke, the son of Alfred and Anna (Gruhn) Mahnke was born in Carroll on Nov. 10, 1931. He was baptized in Carroll and later confirmed in Albert City. He grew up on a farm and graduated from Albert City High School in 1950. On May 10, 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate Third Class.

While serving his country in the Navy and stationed in Atlantic City, N.J., Duane met his wife, Joan at a USO dance. Duane and Joan were united in marriage on Aug. 30, 1954, in Pleasantville, N.J. This union was blessed with four children: Donna, Debbie, Cindy and Lee.

Following Duane’s Honorable Discharge on May 6, 1955, they moved to Albert City where they were engaged in farming and raising their family. After retiring from farming, Duane worked at the Laurens Good Samaritan Center. In 2012, Duane and Joan moved to Storm Lake. He then worked on an on-call basis exchanging vehicles between car dealerships until his death.

Duane was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City where he and Joan were devoted Luther League sponsors for many years. Duane and Joan enjoyed playing 500 in card clubs and spending time together playing slots at the casino. As a Korean War Veteran, Duane was grateful for the opportunity to experience the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2015.

Duane was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Duane always made time for family and supported his children and grandchildren by attending their school and athletic events throughout their school years. He enjoyed taking the family fishing, tobogganing, bowling, or going to Cutty’s of Okoboji. Duane was a strategic game player and challenged his family by playing board games and a variety of card games, especially Phase10. Duane will always be remembered for his jovial laugh, his great sense of humor and his riddle-telling skills. He offered a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Duane’s life and memory is cherished, loved and celebrated by his family which include his children: Donna Dorio of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Debbie (Dick) Sheets of Panora; Cindy (Scott) Vander Leest of Watertown, S.D.; Lee (Rachel) Mahnke of Florissant, Colo.; grandchildren: Jamie (Eric) Kunze of Panora; Mitchell Sheets of Panora; Ryan Vander Leest of Brookings, S.D.; Allison (Cameron Hogle) Vander Leest of Watertown, S.D.; Ashley (Joe Williams) Vander Leest of Watertown, S.D.; Danielle Scott of Denver, Colo.; Amber Mahnke and Aaron Mahnke both of Florissant, Colo.; great-grandchildren: Tate Kunze, Taylor Kunze, Autumn Sheets, Gavin Sheets and Charlyee Williams; other extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan and his parents.