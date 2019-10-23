Buena Vista County Grassley Office Hour

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I represent Senator Grassley in 19 counties in NW Iowa, including Buena Vista. Part of my job is to hold an annual open meeting, a traveling office hour, in each county to take opinions about the issues of the day and to help Iowans who are experiencing problems with a federal agency (IRS, VA, Social Security, immigration, etc.). Senator Grassley’s goal is to make sure government is working the way it is supposed to. He understands it can be frustrating when a federal agency is not responsive to your concerns. He will get a response, and many are favorable.

Please consider attending the public meeting I will be holding on Thursday, Oct. 24 in the conference room at Storm Lake City Hall (620 Erie St.) from 3:30-4:30 p.m. If you are not able to attend, you can always reach me by phone at 712-233-1860, or visit or write me in Sioux City at: Office of US Senator Chuck Grassley, 120 Federal Building, 320 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51101.

JACOB BOSSMAN

Office of US Senator Chuck Grassley