Alta-Aurelia wins to keep at-large playoff hopes alive

Michael Ryherd rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Cade Rohwer ran for a score and passed for one as Alta-Aurelia defeated Fort Dodge St. Edmond 33-7 in a district game last Friday night at Alta.

The Warriors (5-3) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. Rohwer ran 27 yards for a touchdown and Ryherd scampered 80 yards for a 13-0 lead.