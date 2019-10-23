Alta-Aurelia takes fourth in Twin Lakes Tournament

Alta-Aurelia played in the championship bracket of the Twin Lakes Conference Tournament last Thursday at Laurens and the Warriors ended up finishing fourth.

Alta-Aurelia beat Manson Northwest Webster 25-21, 25-22 in the quarterfinals. Shea Lockin went 14-for-16 in hitting with six kills. Sydney Stanton was 9-for-10 with four kills and Sierra Hill 11-for-14 with four kills.