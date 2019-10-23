Alta-Aurelia takes fourth in Twin Lakes Tournament

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Alta-Aurelia played in the championship bracket of the Twin Lakes Conference Tournament last Thursday at Laurens and the Warriors ended up finishing fourth.
Alta-Aurelia beat Manson Northwest Webster 25-21, 25-22 in the quarterfinals. Shea Lockin went 14-for-16 in hitting with six kills. Sydney Stanton was 9-for-10 with four kills and Sierra Hill 11-for-14 with four kills.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.