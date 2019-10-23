‘Dyvad Blanket for the Future’ at BVRMC

Matt and Katie Brostad recently donated to the “Dyvad Blanket for the Future” in honor of their new baby Emma Kate at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. They have previously donated in honor of their other daughters Nora and Clare. Donations support the purchase of equipment and services for future babies born at BVRMC. Donors can recognize children of all ages, whether born at BVRMC or not.

