Ruth Ann Mickelson, 87, of Storm Lake and formerly of Rembrandt, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rembrandt. Burial will be in Little Sioux Valley Cemetery in Rembrandt. Visitation will take place Friday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.