Duane Mahnke

Published Monday, October 21, 2019

Duane Mahnke, 87, of Storm Lake, formerly of Albert City, died on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements. 

