Duane Mahnke
Duane Mahnke, 87, of Storm Lake, formerly of Albert City, died on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- Canada's Trudeau to remain in power but with minority government
- Justin Trudeau's Liberals projected to form Canada's next government - TV
- Canada's Trudeau clings to power, but loses some of his luster
- Trump congratulates Canada's Trudeau on 'hard-fought' election win
- Uniqlo ad sparks protest, parody as South Korea-Japan dispute flares