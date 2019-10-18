Wendinger Band polka worship service in Pocahontas

Published Friday, October 18, 2019
The Wendinger Band will be sharing a Polka Worship Service at Hope United Methodist Church in Pocahontas on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m. Grab a friend and come along to this fun worship service. We “hope” to see you there!
The Wendinger Band presents a variety of musical talent, entertaining “with generations…for generations”!
